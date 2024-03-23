Open Menu

Two Drug Dealers Held, Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Two drug dealers held, drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug dealers and recovered drugs from their possession in two separate raids.

According to details, Rangpur police Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Waqas along with his team raided and arrested a drug dealer named Amjad Ali and recovered 1475 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another incident, SHO Bait Meer Hazar Khan Muhammad Khalil raided and arrested a wine seller named Nazir Ahmad and recovered 13 bottles of wine.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and further legal action was launched.

APP/kmr-sak

More Stories From Pakistan