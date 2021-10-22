UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Awarded Death Penalty

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jatoi Mazhar Shafique, on Friday awarded death sentence to two convict, drug peddlers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jatoi Mazhar Shafique, on Friday awarded death sentence to two convict, drug peddlers.

According to the prosecution, Shehr Sultan police arrested two notorious drug dealers Nusrat s/o Lajor and Naqeebullah s/o Jalaludin residents of Qila Abdullah in a case, No 37/21 under section 9-C CNSA registered against them for possession of over 27-kilograms of Hashish.

However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the police officers for early completion of investigation on merit.

He announced prizes for the investigation team and urged officers to complete investigations of all pending cases at the earliest.

