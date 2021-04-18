Two female fake peer allegedly killed minor girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A minor girl was allegedly killed by two female fake peer (Mystics) when they tortured to get her release from evil spirits here at Qasba Shahjamal on Sunday.

According to police sources, Zarina Bibi took her three year old daughter Sumera Bibi to local female peer Rukhsana and Zulekha for exorcism ritual.

The fake female peer told Zarina that her daughter had been possessed by the evil spirits and they could make them leave from her daughter's body.

Both the peer women started beating the minor girl which resulted into her death due to serious head injuries.

The Shahjamal police have registered the case against the female peer and speedup action to arrest them as soon as possible, police sources added.