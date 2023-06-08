Two gutka sellers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Madina Colony police station on Wednesday arrested two alleged gutka sellers from Baldia Town area and recovered packets of gutka from their possession.

According to police, the two accused identified as Tariq alias Langra and Noor Muhammad alias Baloch were arrested from near Peela school, Sector C-3, Baldia Town.

The Police recovered 23 packets of hazardous gutka from accused Tariq and 22 packets from Noor Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.