UrduPoint.com

Two Gutka Sellers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Two gutka sellers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Madina Colony police station on Wednesday arrested two alleged gutka sellers from Baldia Town area and recovered packets of gutka from their possession.

According to police, the two accused identified as Tariq alias Langra and Noor Muhammad alias Baloch were arrested from near Peela school, Sector C-3, Baldia Town.

The Police recovered 23 packets of hazardous gutka from accused Tariq and 22 packets from Noor Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Baldia From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

6 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

13 minutes ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

13 minutes ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

13 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.