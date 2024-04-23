Open Menu

Two Held, Betel Nuts, Gutka/mawa Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Two held, betel nuts, gutka/mawa seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Orangi Police Station in District West intervened on Tuesday to thwart an attempt to smuggle betel nuts and hazardous gutka/mawa, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in the illegal activity.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, police officials apprehended two suspects during a routine snap checking, seizing a motorcycle loaded with betel nuts in the process.

Upon further checking, authorities uncovered 72 kg of betel nuts stashed in six sacks and an additional 5 kg of gutka/mawa concealed within the motorcycle belonging to the arrested individuals.

A formal case has been filed against the detainees, with investigations already underway into the matter.

Furthermore, valuable information regarding the supplier has been gleaned from the arrested suspects, prompting ongoing efforts to apprehend the individual responsible.

