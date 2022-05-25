Two held for selling, flying kite

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Police Wednesday arrested three people for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

The police recovered 20 kites from Javed Masih from Chowk Qilla Kalarwala area, 25 kites from Boota alias Faisal from Muzaffarpur Phatak area of Ugoki police station and 20 kites from Omar Farooq.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.