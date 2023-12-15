Open Menu

Two Held, Over Rs 4.5mln Local Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) FIA Commercial Banking Circle on the direction of Director of Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli in a continued crackdown against elements allegedly involved in business of illegal money exchange on Friday, arrested two suspects and recovered local and foreign currencies worth over Rs 4.5 million from their possession.

According to FIA spokesman, the two accused namely Falak Niaz and Asadullah were arrested from Deen Plaza, Saddar area.

An amount of 4.5 million PKR, 550 Saudi Riyals, 900 UAE Dirhams and 1200 Malaysian Ringgits were recovered from the accused.

FIA team also recovered records related to hundi references.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is in process.

