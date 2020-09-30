Two held with firework in faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have seized 23 cartons of firework from two persons, in the limits of Jhang Bazaar police statio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have seized 23 cartons of firework from two persons, in the limits of Jhang Bazaar police station.

During a patrolling, the police signalled a suspected vehicle and recovered 23 cartons filled with fireworks and arrestedtwo accused- Jameel and Zahid as well.

Further investigation was underway.