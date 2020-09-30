Two Held With Firework In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have seized 23 cartons of firework from two persons, in the limits of Jhang Bazaar police station.
During a patrolling, the police signalled a suspected vehicle and recovered 23 cartons filled with fireworks and arrestedtwo accused- Jameel and Zahid as well.
Further investigation was underway.