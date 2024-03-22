Two held with narcotics, pistols in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Shalkot Police arrested two people and recovered chars 2 kg and pistols from their possession in two separate area near Hazarganji and Sariab area of Quetta.

Police sources said on Friday that on special directives of Deputy Inspection General (DIG) Abdul Hai Amir Baloch, SSP Operation Quetta Muhammad Jawad Tariq, police teams led by SP Sariab Division Shafqat Amir Janjua and SHO Shalkot Khair Muhammad conducted raid at place and arrested a drug dealer along with chars 2 kg.

Meanwhile, SHO New Sariab Tuseef Farman led police team and conducted raid and apprehended a man and recovered illegal rifle and pistol from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.