Two Incident Of Target Killing In 24 Hours Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Minority Right Forum Pakistan Radesh Singh Tony has condemned and asked the government to take immediate action in this connection by protecting the minorities.

In a statement, Radesh Sing Tony said that the incident of target killing on Terlok Singh in Peshawar on Saturday in which Terlok Singh was injured while in another incident the target killers shot and killed Manmohan Singh while returning home in a rickshaw.

He demanded of the government to ensure security to the minorities and arrest the target killers involved in targeting the minorities.

"The terrorists are wreaking havoc everywhere, minorities in Pakistan are not safe at all," Radesh Singh Tony said.

Minorities should be protected and murderers should be arrested and severely punished, Radesh Singh Tony said.

Earlier, a case of Manmohan Singh's murder was registered in CTD Police Station. Provisions of 7ATA and 302 have been mentioned in the case. Manmohan Singh was killed in Guldara while in another incident a Sikh was also injured in firing.

