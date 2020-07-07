Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

The local media reports say that an Indian army officer also killed his colleague by using his INSAS rifle in occupied territory.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) At least two Indian soldiers committed suicide in Occupied Kashmir, the local media reported here on Tuesday.

The reports said that an officer was killed by one of his colleagues in another area of the occupied territory.

Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) ended up his life after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident, saying that investigation into the matter was launched to ascertain the cause of it.

Another Indian army soldier of 226 Field Unit committed suicide with his service rifle at Boniyar Uri in Baramulla district, the local media reported.

Indian troops, on other hand, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian occupied Kashmir today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of the district.