Two Injured In Separate Incidents In Jhang
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least two person sustained injuries in separate incidents in Jhang district on Thursday.
According to local police sources, the first incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Masson police station near Adda Pir Kot.
Accused Farhat allegedly opened fire on Fazal Abbas following a dispute, inadvertently injuring passerby Ameer Hassan, who was subsequently hospitalized. The Masson police apprehended the accused.
In the second incident, two brothers Abdur Rehman and Abdullah reportedly fired at their opponent Bilal Rasheed over a land dispute near Toba road, within the Satellite Police station's jurisdiction. Rasheed was also hospitalized at DHQ hospital.
Police arrested both suspects and confiscated the pistol.
APP/dba/378
