Two Killed, Five Injured In Various Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed while five others were injured in separate incidents near here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, a security guard was on duty in a private housing colony when he accidentally touched the heater, suffered fatal shock and died on-the-spot. In the meantime, his clothes caught fire from the heater and the body was burnt. The victim was identified as Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Allah Rakha.
The dead body was handed over to Khurrianwala police station.
An addict, about 50, was found unconscious near Digluspura. On information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to Jhang bazar police.
In a head-on collision between two buses near Sadhar bypass chowk, Samundri road left five persons injured. They included-- Sultan, Aftab, Shehbaz, Razia and Muhammad Javed. They were shifted to Allied hospital.
