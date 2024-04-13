Two killed in lightening strikes in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) At least two persons were killed while two were injured due to lightning strikes in different areas of Muzaffargarh.

According to details, a citizen named Shakir s/o Fazal Hussain, was killed by a lightning strike in Seetpur, Sultanpur.

Another incident occurred in Basti Larki Jhulan Khairpur where Liaquat s/o Amanullah was severely injured due to lightning and was shifted to the hospital.

In Allah Baksh, near Jatoi, a person named Mujahid Gadara was killed while feeding his cow when lightning and cow also died.

A boy was also killed and another 13-year-old boy, Qadeer was injured when lightning struck a hut in Basti Ghazi Nizamabad. There are reports of multiple lightning strikes in Laghariwala, near Ali Pur.

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started relief efforts.

