Two Killed In Lightening Strikes In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) At least two persons were killed while two were injured due to lightning strikes in different areas of Muzaffargarh.
According to details, a citizen named Shakir s/o Fazal Hussain, was killed by a lightning strike in Seetpur, Sultanpur.
Another incident occurred in Basti Larki Jhulan Khairpur where Liaquat s/o Amanullah was severely injured due to lightning and was shifted to the hospital.
In Allah Baksh, near Jatoi, a person named Mujahid Gadara was killed while feeding his cow when lightning and cow also died.
A boy was also killed and another 13-year-old boy, Qadeer was injured when lightning struck a hut in Basti Ghazi Nizamabad. There are reports of multiple lightning strikes in Laghariwala, near Ali Pur.
Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started relief efforts.
APP/shn-sak
