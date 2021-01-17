UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A elderly man was burnt to death while a rickshaw driver was killed in separate incidents around the city on Sunday.

According to police, Juma Khan (90) of Khara village was sleeping in his house after burning woods to beat the cold when a sheet of his chorpoy caught fire, due to which, he received severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

The old man was alone at home during the happening.

Police were investigating.

In another incident, rickshaw driver Khalid (27) was killed when his three-wheeler overturned near Mirkot canal Chunian due to overs-speeding.

