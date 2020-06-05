UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Chappri and Chaddro police limits.

Police said on Friday Muhammad Iftikhar, resident of chak 103/GM,tehsil Mianwali was riding on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Chappri police station.

Consequently, he received serious injuries and died on the spot. Police arrested the car driver and impounded the vehicle.

In another accident, a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Talib Khan,32 of Bala Khel near Mianwali by-pass .

Police registered separate case.

