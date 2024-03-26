Two Killed In Swabi Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At least two persons were killed and another critically injured when the bike they were travelling skidded off the road near Ambar Interchange in Swabi area on Tuesday.
According to Police, three friends namely Afnan, Saleh and Shayan were returning from Ambar Interchange when their motorcycle skidded off the road due to slippery on the road.
As a result, Afnan and Saleh were killed on the spot while Shayan sustained critical injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.
APP/vak/
