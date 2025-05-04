Two killed, one injured in Haripur Hazara Motorway accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a speeding car overturned from a pull-over point in Hazara Motorway near Haripur area after the driver allegedly fell asleep and lost control, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving one person injured.

According to police, the driver's loss of control led to the fatal accident which claimed two lives on the spot and injured one, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported one injured person to a nearby hospital.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.