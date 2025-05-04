Two Killed, One Injured In Haripur Hazara Motorway Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a speeding car overturned from a pull-over point in Hazara Motorway near Haripur area after the driver allegedly fell asleep and lost control, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving one person injured.
According to police, the driver's loss of control led to the fatal accident which claimed two lives on the spot and injured one, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported one injured person to a nearby hospital.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, one injured in Haripur Hazara Motorway accident2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200 kg spices, other material in Burewala2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad's food scene thrives despite rainy weekend: report12 minutes ago
-
3,000 animals distributed under PHCIP12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi collaboration to provide exceptional meals for pilgrims on this year's Hajj occasion, assu ..32 minutes ago
-
Honey Trap Gang” busted, more cash recovered32 minutes ago
-
268 challan tickets issued to smoke-emitting vehicles in Rawalpindi52 minutes ago
-
Three-member gang impersonating police officers busted1 hour ago
-
RTI Commission gives 5-Day deadline to DC Tank over withheld inquiry report1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to promote responsible, independent journalism: Tarar1 hour ago
-
ICT Police rescue 3-year Azlan, arrest female kidnapper from Centaurus Mall1 hour ago
-
CTO urges motorcyclists to use helmet for safety1 hour ago