Two killed, one injured over old enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Two people were gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

A spokesperson for police said that Rana Naeem advocate resident Mukhtar colony of Kamoke had an old enmity with Adeel Baloch over litigation of a murder case for a long time.

On the day of incident, the accused Adeel Baloch along with his armed accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on the car in which Rana Naeem, Rana Asif and Khurram Shahzad were sitting and were going to Kamoke from Bhalwal Kutchehry after the hearing of the case.

As a result, Rana Naeem advocate and Rana Asif died on the spot while Khurram Shahzad got bullets injuries.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, Bhalwal police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured person to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

The police registered the case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took the notice of dual murder case and sought a detailed report of the incident from District Police Officer Sargodha. He ordered the raiding team to arrest the accused of the incident at the earliest.