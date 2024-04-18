Two Killed, Three Injured In Bahawalnagar Traffic Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahawalnagar Chishtian Road on Thursday
According to details, the incident was reported near a rice factory on Chishtian Road when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.
The three other persons were also injured in the incident.
Those killed in the incident identified as Muhammad Shaban and Halima Bibi.
The injured including a two month-old baby Bilal, Samira Bibi, and Ashraf were shifted to nearby hospital.
The driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene. However, police reached the spot and started investigations.
