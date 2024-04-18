Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Bahawalnagar Traffic Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar traffic accident

Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahawalnagar Chishtian Road on Thursday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahawalnagar Chishtian Road on Thursday.

According to details, the incident was reported near a rice factory on Chishtian Road when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

The three other persons were also injured in the incident.

Those killed in the incident identified as Muhammad Shaban and Halima Bibi.

The injured including a two month-old baby Bilal, Samira Bibi, and Ashraf were shifted to nearby hospital.

The driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene. However, police reached the spot and started investigations.

APP/adg/378/

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Traffic Bahawalnagar Chishtian

Recent Stories

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

38 seconds ago
 Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

39 seconds ago
 CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next ..

CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

41 seconds ago
 Participants of management course of WAPDA Adminis ..

Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..

43 seconds ago
 Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

4 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

4 minutes ago
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

4 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

4 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

3 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

4 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

4 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan