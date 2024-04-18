Two killed, three injured in Bannu firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A monetary dispute in Bannu district on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and caused bullet injuries to three passersby.

Police said that the incident took place at Railways Road where a monetary dispute between Amir Khan and Tufail Khan led to indiscriminate crossfire at each other.

The firing resulted in the deaths of two people while three other passersby identified as Nasir Khan, Jenhangir Khan and Asad Ullah sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.