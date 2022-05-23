UrduPoint.com

Two MI-17 Helicopters Assist Fire Fighting Efforts In Sherani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts in Sherani

As many as two MI-17 helicopters of Pakistan Army were participating in the fire fighting efforts to control the devastating fire flared up in Pine nut forests of the Sherani District of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As many as two MI-17 helicopters of Pakistan Army were participating in the fire fighting efforts to control the devastating fire flared up in Pine nut forests of the Sherani District of Balochistan.

The civil administration of Balochistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were making all out efforts to control forest fire in Sherani Distt of Balochistan, the official sources said.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were assisting civil administration whereas the helicopters of Pak Army were participating in firefighting operations by spraying water and chemical to control fire.

The FC Balochistan has established relief and medical camps in the area, where all out efforts were in hand to protect life and property of the locals from the fire spread over an area of 8-10 kilometers.

The NDMA has provided firefighting suits, fire extinguishers, firefighting balls and DCP chemical bags.

Moreover, the Rescue 1122 teams, individuals of PDMA, and individuals of forest department were also participating in the operation.

