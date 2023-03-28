UrduPoint.com

Two Miners Died, Three Fell Unconscious In Soapstone Mine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Two miners died, three fell unconscious in soapstone mine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two laborers died while three others fell unconscious when they were trapped in Bandhi Nakra soapstone mine in Sherwan area, here late Monday light.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and safely recovered three unconscious trapped laborers, gave them first aid, and shifted them to Abbottabad DHQ Hospital, where their condition was stated stable.

The bodies of other two laborers who died due to suffocation were recovered in a joint operation by local people, the rescue teams of the mine department, and Rescue-1122. The dead miners were identified, Shoaib s/o Siddique and Sajid s/o Aurangzeb.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood personally supervised the rescue operation while in-charge Rescue-1122 Waseem Qureshi station shift in-charge Faizan and Hamza led the rescue and recovery operation.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

12 minutes ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

7 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.