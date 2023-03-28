Two miners died, three fell unconscious in soapstone mine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two laborers died while three others fell unconscious when they were trapped in Bandhi Nakra soapstone mine in Sherwan area, here late Monday light.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and safely recovered three unconscious trapped laborers, gave them first aid, and shifted them to Abbottabad DHQ Hospital, where their condition was stated stable.

The bodies of other two laborers who died due to suffocation were recovered in a joint operation by local people, the rescue teams of the mine department, and Rescue-1122. The dead miners were identified, Shoaib s/o Siddique and Sajid s/o Aurangzeb.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood personally supervised the rescue operation while in-charge Rescue-1122 Waseem Qureshi station shift in-charge Faizan and Hamza led the rescue and recovery operation.