Two Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:34 PM

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Urban Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Urban Area police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that accused Majid along with his accomplices allegedly killed by firing farmer Umer Hayyat 42, resident of village Aheer over land dispute and fled from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown armed person riding on motorbike have shot dead milk seller Ijaz 38, near Muhammadi Colony while he was sitting outside a bakery along with his friend.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after autopsy. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation

