Two PARCO employees allegedly abducted

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as two PARCO employees were allegedly abducted last night in the jurisdiction of Rojhan police station, Sunday.

According to details, two employees of Pak Arab refinery company (PARCO) named Asghar Ali s/o Khadim Hussain Dareshak and Yaqub s/o Ghulam Hussain who were on PARCO pipeline patrolling were abducted by some unknown outlaws.

DPO Rajanpur Dost Muhammad told APP that a special team had been formed under the supervision of DSP Rojhan and SHOs circle Rojhan and he himself commanded the team.

DPO said, "Police are busy chasing the accused and heavy police force is engaged in a search operation in the Katcha area." He said that the operation to eliminate the remaining proclaimed offenders in the Katcha area was in progress.

Meanwhile, the terrorists kidnapped two employees of PARCO last night.

"Our morale was high and we have tightened the noose around the terrorists and the hostages will be recovered soon," he concluded.