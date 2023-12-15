Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Two persons from Hazro Tehsil went missing after falling victim to a honey trap laid out by a Sadiqabad gang in the Kachha area on Friday.

According to the police, the abducted persons were identified as Hassan Khan and Zahid Khan, hailing from Tajak village of Hazro were abducted for a hoax of the sale of a Suzuki van.

Waseem Khan, the brother of one of the victims, told the Hazro police that his family received a call from the kidnappers, using Hasan Khan's phone, where the abductors demanded ransom money worth Rs 50 million.

Police lodged an FIR against unknown abductors and initiated contact with Sadiqabad Police for the safe recovery of both persons.

The family members of both abducted persons have appealed to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General (IG) Punjab to assist in the swift rescue of the kidnapped individuals.

