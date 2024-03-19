Two proclaimed offenders held

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Attock police conducted successful raids on Tuesday, apprehending two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate crimes.

According to detail, in Pindighab, a proclaimed offender named Dilawar Habib was arrested for attempted murder after shooting and injuring Muhammad Aftab and his cousin Afzal Sultan over an old dispute.

Meanwhile, Jand Police arrested Syed Asad Abbas, wanted in a cheque dishonor case. Additionally, Jand police arrested four individuals for stealing jewelry and valuables from a house in Jalwal village.

The suspects, led by Muhammad Yousaf, confessed to the crime during interrogation, which was facilitated by human intelligence.

