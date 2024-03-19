Two Proclaimed Offenders Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Attock police conducted successful raids on Tuesday, apprehending two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate crimes
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Attock police conducted successful raids on Tuesday, apprehending two proclaimed offenders wanted in separate crimes.
According to detail, in Pindighab, a proclaimed offender named Dilawar Habib was arrested for attempted murder after shooting and injuring Muhammad Aftab and his cousin Afzal Sultan over an old dispute.
Meanwhile, Jand Police arrested Syed Asad Abbas, wanted in a cheque dishonor case. Additionally, Jand police arrested four individuals for stealing jewelry and valuables from a house in Jalwal village.
The suspects, led by Muhammad Yousaf, confessed to the crime during interrogation, which was facilitated by human intelligence.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff2 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified7 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents7 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing14 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln14 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison14 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates28 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in Bahawalnagar2 minutes ago