Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A local court in Pindigheb town of Attock on Monday handed down a collective sentence of 14-year imprisonment to two alleged robbers on charges of committing theft of crude oil from the pipeline of local oil field.

The convicts identified as Imran and Hassnian were found guilty of stealing crude oil thousands of liters from the pipeline of a local oil field within the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb police station in 2023.

On Monday, the judge of the local court who conducted the trial in the judicial complex pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The court awarded them a collective sentence of 14-year imprisonment besides fine Rs 0.2 million each. They were sent the Attock central jail to serve out the remainder of their sentences.