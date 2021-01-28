UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Schools Closed Over COVID Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:11 PM

Two schools closed over COVID cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat Thursday closed two high schools over reports of corona positive cases among children, the office of Deputy Commissioner in an official communiqu said.

It said that six children of Girls High school Gumbat and High School in Kohat were found corona positive.

Meanwhile the DC Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman held revenue court in Tehsil office Lachi and heard public complaints. Assistant Commissioner Lachi Tehsil was also present.

DC Kohat issued directives on the occasion and ordered Revenue Officer to resolve the problems of masses on priority basis.

Related Topics

Kohat Abdur Rehman Court

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

28 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

28 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.