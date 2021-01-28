Two schools closed over COVID cases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat Thursday closed two high schools over reports of corona positive cases among children, the office of Deputy Commissioner in an official communiqu said.

It said that six children of Girls High school Gumbat and High School in Kohat were found corona positive.

Meanwhile the DC Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman held revenue court in Tehsil office Lachi and heard public complaints. Assistant Commissioner Lachi Tehsil was also present.

DC Kohat issued directives on the occasion and ordered Revenue Officer to resolve the problems of masses on priority basis.