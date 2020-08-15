Two SDPOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFAR GARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :DPO Nadeem Abbas has transferred SDPOs of Kot Addu Ijaz Hussain Bukhari and Jitoi Mulazim Hussain Khan to District Layyah and Rajanpur respectively.

After issuing transfer order from Muzaffargarh, the District Police Officer held meeting with the two officers on Saturday.

While giving further instructions, the police officer had lauded their performance for maintaining peace across the district.

He said both of the officers had offered remarkable services to protect people of the district.