UrduPoint.com

Two Senior Police Cops Suspended Over Failing To Prevent Mob Lynching Of Man In Nankana Sahib

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Two senior police cops suspended over failing to prevent mob lynching of man in Nankana Sahib

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered investigation into the matter of alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Nankana Sahib.

Nankana Sahib: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Punjab Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday suspended two senior police officials for failing to prevent the mob lynching of a man over his alleged role in “desecration of Holy Quran”.

Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti are the officers who were suspended.

The IGP took notice after the videos and pictures of the horrific incident went viral on the social media.

The mob was seen scaling the large gates of Warburton Police Station in a bid to open it in the video while another video showed some young people smiling on the premises of the police station.

The Punjab police chief also directed the Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the incident location and submit an inquiry report.

Dr. Usman Anwar said, “No one could be allowed to take the law into their hands,” pointing out that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against those responsible as well as people involved in it.

The latest reports suggested that no FIR was registered so far.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation.

“Strict action be taken against the people involved in it,” said the PM, adding that no one could be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He also directed the police authorities to ensure peace, law and order situation in the area.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Police Station Social Media Young Man Circle FIR

Recent Stories

Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

49 seconds ago
 Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

57 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry players in shaping future Gig ..

17 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Imran Khan in party’s ..

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Imran Khan in party’s convention

43 minutes ago
 Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sun ..

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sunday

48 minutes ago
 State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu ..

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minist ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.