Two senior police cops suspended over failing to prevent mob lynching of man in Nankana Sahib

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered investigation into the matter of alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Nankana Sahib.

Nankana Sahib: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Punjab Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday suspended two senior police officials for failing to prevent the mob lynching of a man over his alleged role in “desecration of Holy Quran”.

Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti are the officers who were suspended.

The IGP took notice after the videos and pictures of the horrific incident went viral on the social media.

The mob was seen scaling the large gates of Warburton Police Station in a bid to open it in the video while another video showed some young people smiling on the premises of the police station.

The Punjab police chief also directed the Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the incident location and submit an inquiry report.

Dr. Usman Anwar said, “No one could be allowed to take the law into their hands,” pointing out that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against those responsible as well as people involved in it.

The latest reports suggested that no FIR was registered so far.

On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation.

“Strict action be taken against the people involved in it,” said the PM, adding that no one could be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He also directed the police authorities to ensure peace, law and order situation in the area.