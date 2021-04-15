Two shopkeepers arrested, 5 named in FIRs on overcharging

Two shopkeepers were arrested while cases were registered against five more on charge of over pricing during inspection by price magistrates in district Khanewal on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Two shopkeepers were arrested while cases were registered against five more on charge of over pricing during inspection by price magistrates in district Khanewal on Thursday.

Two shopkeepers arrested included a butcher who was ordered to be sent to jail for seven days for selling meat at high price in Mian Channu, officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in a meeting here Thursday.

Meeting that was held to review performance of price magistrates was informed that overall fine worth over Rs 250,000 was imposed on 98 shopkeepers in the district, says an official release.

Sherazi took serious notice of price hike complaints from Kabirwala and Khanewal tahsils and ordered officials to keep monitoring prices of sugar, yogurt, meat, gram pulse, dates and wheat flour and those found overcharging be sent to jail.