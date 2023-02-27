UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As Many Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as many terrorists killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place between terrorists and the Army troops on February 26 in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During the clash, two terrorists got Killed, while two terrorists were apprehended by the troops. Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy lmran Ullah (age 25 years, resident of District Bajaur) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (age 21 years, resident of District Upper Dir) who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly, during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Dir Afzal Khan February From

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

43 minutes ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.