Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as many terrorists killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place between terrorists and the Army troops on February 26 in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During the clash, two terrorists got Killed, while two terrorists were apprehended by the troops. Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy lmran Ullah (age 25 years, resident of District Bajaur) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (age 21 years, resident of District Upper Dir) who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly, during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said.