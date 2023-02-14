UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Arrested, Explosives Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two terrorists arrested, explosives recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi on Tuesday unearthed a terrorist network and arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered explosives from their possession.

According to SSP SIU, two terrorists were arrested by the SIU from North Nazimabad area while one of their accomplices managed to escape when they were transporting the explosive material.

Arrested were identified as Gul Nawab Khan and Tanveer Shah, while their accomplice who escaped was identified as Zabihullah.

The SIU recovered 1000 detonators and two coils of detonator wire from the arrested terrorists.

During initial investigations, the accused revealed that they had brought explosives from Peshawar which were to be used in terrorist activities. The explosives were brought from Peshawar to Karachi by accused Zabiullah who managed to escape during the action.

Another accomplice of the accused, Chadar Shah, was arrested with explosives in Punjab and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

A case under the Explosives Act had been registered against the accused at the SIU Police Station and further investigations were underway.

