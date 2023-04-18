Two terrorists killed in Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Tuesday to have foiled a terror plot by killing two suspects during an intelligence based operation in Rajanpur.

According to CTD spokesman, on a tip-off that five alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were present with explosives and weapons in Rajanpur area near Rojhan police station, and they were plotting to attack security institutions, the CTD teams reached the spot.

Seeing the CTD teams, the suspects resorted to indiscriminate fire at them.

The CTD teams retaliated in self-defence, however, two alleged terrorists, identified as Ilyas aka Abdullah of Mardan and Irfanullah aka Qari, of Tehsil Pandiali District, Mohmand Agency, received bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices and died on the spot, while their three accomplices succeeded in escaping by taking advantage of darkness.

The spokesman said the suspects had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places.

He said that non-electric detonator, a Kalashnikov with 31 bullets, a pistol 30 bore with 20 bullets and a solution tape were recovered from them.

The CTD Punjab has started a search operation to arrest the escaped terrorists.

Cases have been registered.