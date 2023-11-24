Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Calls On CM, Explores Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 08:06 PM

UAE Ambassador calls on CM, explores bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, convened with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, convened with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

An agreement was formalized between the UAE and the Punjab Health Department during this meeting, focusing on the handover of the hospital constructed by the UAE in the 'Gulab Wala' area of 'Athara Hazari' Tehsil, Jhang, to the Punjab government.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim and Provincial Health Secretary Ali Jan inked the agreement, facilitating the transfer of Gyne Hospital from the UAE to the Punjab government. While the United Arab Emirates government erected the hospital building, the agreement stipulates that the building is now under the jurisdiction of the Punjab Health department, and the hospital would be operated by the Punjab government.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim extended an invitation to the CM to participate in the UAE National Day ceremony, which the CM graciously accepted, expressing gratitude to the UAE Ambassador.

Discussions during the meeting encompassed the expansion of cooperation across various sectors, including energy, forests, and transport.

The chief minister congratulated the UAE Ambassador on attaining his doctorate degree, highlighting Punjab's full representation in the Pakistan Pavilion at the Conference of Party 28 Environment Summit.

In response, the UAE Ambassador commended Mohsin Naqvi for his active and dedicated service to the people, expressing confidence that the chief minister's immediate initiatives would bring relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Additional IG, Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Information, and other related officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture UAE Salem Jhang Nasir United Arab Emirates Athara Hazari From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

2 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

2 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

2 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

2 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

5 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

5 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

5 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

5 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan