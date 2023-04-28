UrduPoint.com

UAE Set Up One Of Largest's Visa Center In Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:08 PM

UAE set up one of largest's visa center in Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates had established one of the largest visa centers in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to people who apply for jobs in the UAE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates had established one of the largest visa centers in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to people who apply for jobs in the UAE.

He was speaking during a visit to the visa centre, accompanied by Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi. The chief minister visited different sections of the center and was briefed about their services.

He was told that the visa Center had been authorized to issue work visas. The CM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan would be facilitated at the center if they get employment opportunities in the UAE.

"I believe It would not be an exaggeration to say this Center is the window of employment in the UAE." He was further informed that the attestation facilities were being provided on a daily basis at the visa center apart from providing consular services to the employees who apply for jobs in UAE.

"This Visa Center assists the expats' documents process quite smoothly and checks it thoroughly to avoid any glitch or error in the documentation," the Consul General told the CM.

The chief minister thanked the UAE government for facilitating the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a state-of-the-art, resourceful, and one-widow facility Center in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister UAE Expats Visit United Arab Emirates Visa Murad Ali Shah From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

4 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

4 minutes ago
 China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in ..

China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in 2022: report

1 second ago
 Turkish delegation visits Punjab University

Turkish delegation visits Punjab University

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.