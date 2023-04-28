Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates had established one of the largest visa centers in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to people who apply for jobs in the UAE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates had established one of the largest visa centers in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to people who apply for jobs in the UAE.

He was speaking during a visit to the visa centre, accompanied by Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi. The chief minister visited different sections of the center and was briefed about their services.

He was told that the visa Center had been authorized to issue work visas. The CM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan would be facilitated at the center if they get employment opportunities in the UAE.

"I believe It would not be an exaggeration to say this Center is the window of employment in the UAE." He was further informed that the attestation facilities were being provided on a daily basis at the visa center apart from providing consular services to the employees who apply for jobs in UAE.

"This Visa Center assists the expats' documents process quite smoothly and checks it thoroughly to avoid any glitch or error in the documentation," the Consul General told the CM.

The chief minister thanked the UAE government for facilitating the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a state-of-the-art, resourceful, and one-widow facility Center in Karachi.