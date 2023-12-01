UAF inks MoU to professionalise urban horticulture in Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers) Netherlands senior experts, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Spurt International have entered into an agreement to professionalise urban horticulture in Pakistan and to contribute to sustainable and greener cities with a secure food supply as well as income and employment opportunities for the youth.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, and PUM representative Pakistan Saleem Ahmad; Dr. Adnan Younis, Institute of Horticultural Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Rolf Schrauwen, PUM country coordinator, and Mohsin Shahzad Malik (Spurt International) inked the Memorandum of Understandings.

Under the program, unlocking the potential of urban horticulture in Pakistan, the partners agreed upon urban horticulture production systems for multiple commercial indoor and outdoor will be developed, tested and marketed on a pilot scale.

It was also agreed that training curriculum for university / higher education students and for practitioners of urban horticulture will be developed and tested. The rolled out information, marketing and technical support for urban horticulture will be delivered by young entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

The partners will work together to develop a collaborative arrangement, whereby the Partners may participate in collaborative teaching, training, research and other agreed activities that further enhance urban horticulture in general and the specific programme.

The purpose of this Partnership Declaration is to provide a framework for strategic collaboration between the Partners to further the development and professionalization of urban horticulture in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF was developed strong relations with the different organizations across the globe.

He said that the partnership would help tap the potential of the horticultural sector and develop it on the modern lines in Pakistan.

Dr. Adnan Younis from UAF, Marcel Stallen from PUM expert and Muhammad Mohsin Shahzad CEO Spurt are the focal persons. Director External Linkage Dr M Saqib and Muslim Shahzad from Spurt, Director ORIC Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar were also present.