UAJK to host 42nd Pakistan Congress of Zoology

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is gearing up for the forty-second (42nd) three-day Pakistan Congress of Zoology, scheduled to commence on the 23rd of this month at the scenic King Abdullah Campus of the university.

Under the auspices of the Zoological Society of Pakistan, the congress is set to draw top scientists and researchers from around the world, hailing from countries such as the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Greece, China, Turkey, and beyond.

With more than 1000 participants expected, including scientists, faculty members, and scholars, the congress offers a dynamic platform for sharing ideas. Over 500 researchers are scheduled to present their latest Zoology findings.

Confirming their participation, Vice-Chancellors from esteemed institutions such as the University of Baltistan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sindh, Preston University Karachi, Islamia College University Peshawar, University of Okara, Baba Gronanak University Faisalabad, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Federal urdu University of Arts Sciences and Technology, among others, are set to grace the occasion.

A joint meeting of heads of management committees, led by Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Registrar Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof. Dr. Nuzhat Shafi, Dean Sciences Prof. Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, Director Finance Prof. Dr. Khawaja Basharat, and Provost Hostels Dr. Rukhsana Said, among other administrative officers, meticulously finalized the arrangements for the congress.

Highlighting the significance of this congress, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed the University's pride in hosting such a prestigious event and underscored its commitment to ensuring its success.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi reiterated the University's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research, not limited to zoology but encompassing all sciences and social sciences. Emphasizing the pivotal role of conferences, seminars, and debates in igniting research interests among students, he affirmed the University's dedication to providing a conducive environment for academic growth.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir extended a warm invitation to all delegates from around the world, assuring them of a meticulously organized and intellectually enriching experience at the 42nd World Pakistan Congress of Zoology.