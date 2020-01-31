UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UC Gadamar Elders Agree To End Boycott Of Polio Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:30 PM

UC Gadamar elders agree to end boycott of polio vaccination

Local tribal elders of Union Council (UC) Gadamar, Tehsil Barang have agreed to end their boycott of polio vaccination for their children after holding a successful 'jirga' with the officials of local administration here on Friday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Local tribal elders of Union Council (UC) Gadamar, Tehsil Barang have agreed to end their boycott of polio vaccination for their children after holding a successful 'jirga' with the officials of local administration here on Friday.

The locals have announced unconditional vaccination of their children after assurance of administration to address their concerns. Addressing the jirga, local elders said that they have no objection over anti-polio drive, adding that they boycotted the drive owing to apathy of local administration in addressing core issues confronted by the citizens.

The government officials termed the boycott unjust and assured that their problems would be addressed timely.

Related Topics

Polio Jirga Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

58 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

1 hour ago

Female nurse gunned down in Bannu

41 seconds ago

Govt declares National Emergency to tackle danger ..

43 seconds ago

Iran to Ban Tourist Visits From China - Health Min ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.