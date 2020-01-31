UC Gadamar elders agree to end boycott of polio vaccination

Local tribal elders of Union Council (UC) Gadamar, Tehsil Barang have agreed to end their boycott of polio vaccination for their children after holding a successful 'jirga' with the officials of local administration here on Friday

The locals have announced unconditional vaccination of their children after assurance of administration to address their concerns. Addressing the jirga, local elders said that they have no objection over anti-polio drive, adding that they boycotted the drive owing to apathy of local administration in addressing core issues confronted by the citizens.

The government officials termed the boycott unjust and assured that their problems would be addressed timely.