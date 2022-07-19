UC officials booked for issuing fake death certificate

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has registered a case against Butala union council (UC) secretary, naib qasid and other staff for issuing a fake death certificate of a woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has registered a case against Butala union council (UC) secretary, naib qasid and other staff for issuing a fake death certificate of a woman.

According to official sources, the orders for registering the case were issued by ACE Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema.

The sources said here on Tuesday that one Sarfraz Ahmed, son of Farman Ali Baliawala Hudali, submitted an application that Butala UC Secretary Muhammad Sarfraz and Naib Qasid Shaukat Ali, and other staff members issued fake death certificate of his mother and deprived her of her inherited property.

He said the UC staff took bribe from his stepbrothers and entered a fake death date of his mother Shifa Bibi in the register.

The Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha ordered for an inquiry, which proved that forgery was committed by the said officials. Therefore, a case was registered against the UC officials.