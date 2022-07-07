Ulemas urged to create awareness among masses on cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat on Thursday arranged a ceremony for Ulemas urging them to create awareness among masses on cleanliness and proper dumping of animal waste during Jumma and Eid sermons.

Deputy General Manager WSSC Kohat Tahir Hanif requested the Ulemas to deliver special sermons on cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings and asked them to cooperate with WSSC staff in disposal of offal and animal wastes.

On the occasion, the Ulemas of all schools of thought assured full support to WSSC in imparting awareness to the public and keeping the city clean on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.