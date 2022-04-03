UrduPoint.com

UN Mission In Congo Repatriates Bodies Of Six Pakistani Peacekeepers Martyred In Chopper Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 12:29 AM

UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Pakistani peacekeepers martyred in chopper crash

The UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), known as (MONUSCO), Saturday repatriated the bodies of eight UN peacekeepers, including six Pakistanis, who were tragically killed when their helicopter crashed on March 29 in the country's North Kivu province, the mission announced

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), known as (MONUSCO), Saturday repatriated the bodies of eight UN peacekeepers, including six Pakistanis, who were tragically killed when their helicopter crashed on March 29 in the country's North Kivu province, the mission announced.

One Russian and one Serbian peacekeepers also died in the crash on Tuesday.

The UN helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission on an area where there have been clashes between the M23 rebel group and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in recent days.

"An investigation is under way", the announcement said. In Goma, the capital of DRC's North Kivu province, shortly before the repatriation of the bodies, a memorial service took place in the presence of the Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, DRC Government representatives senior UN Officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

"Whenever we come together in sad circumstances such as these, we recognize even more the immense sacrifice made by all of our fallen peacekeepers," Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the gathering.

"These peacekeepers have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect innocent people and create conditions for a peaceful and sustainable environment," the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in DRC, Ms. Bintou Keita said.

"To the bereaved families, we express our solidarity, our empathy, and our compassion," she added.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issues a statement expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident and offered his "sincere" condolences to the bereaved families and to the governments of the three of countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Died Goma Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo March All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremli ..

Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.