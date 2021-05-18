UrduPoint.com
UNGA President Announces To Visit Pakistan Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

UNGA President announces to visit Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan BOZKIR will arrive Islamabad next week to meet the leadership of Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, UNGA president BOZKIR posted "I am pleased to announce that within the framework of the invitations I received, I will pay official visits to Bangladesh & Pakistan from 25 to 27 May.

"He further said that during his visit to Pakistan, he will call on President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Besides, he would have other important engagements.

"In Islamabad, I will be received by H.E. President Arif Alvi and H.E. PM Imran Khan & meet with H.E. FM SM Qureshi & deliver remarks to the National Defence University & also meet with UN in Pak," he posted.

