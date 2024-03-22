Open Menu

UNHCR Delegation Meets With Newly Appointed Chief Economist

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday met with Arifullah Awan, the newly appointed Chief Economist at the Planning and Development Department.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss UNHCR's interventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly focusing on flood assessment and rehabilitation efforts.

During the fruitful discussions, both parties expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation for the betterment of the region.

The chief economist commended the invaluable role played by UNHCR in the province and reiterated the government's support for collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing critical issues such as flood management and rehabilitation.

