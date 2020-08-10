UNHCR restarts processing Afghans wishing to repatriate from KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesman of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Afghanistan has restarted from Monday (today).

Qaiser Afridi in an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan said that a repatriation center has been set up at Azakhel district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

The spokesman said the facility to register refugees at the center will be open only on Monday and Tuesday.