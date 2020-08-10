UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Restarts Processing Afghans Wishing To Repatriate From KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UNHCR restarts processing Afghans wishing to repatriate from KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A spokesman of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Afghanistan has restarted from Monday (today).

Qaiser Afridi in an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan said that a repatriation center has been set up at Azakhel district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

The spokesman said the facility to register refugees at the center will be open only on Monday and Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nowshera Afridi From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

13 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.