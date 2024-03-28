Open Menu

UNICEF Delegation Calls On KP CM; Discusses Issues Of Public Welfare

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A delegation of UNICEF led by Abdullah Fadil called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Thursday and discussed issues related to public welfare activities with the support of UNICEF in the province.

The two sides agreed to further extend cooperation in the future, said a press release issued here by the CM secretariat. During the meeting, the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries were also present.

On this occasion, the KP CM said that the provincial government valued the support of UNICEF for public welfare and wants more support from UNICEF in some important areas including up-gradation of schools, supply of clean drinking water, sewage, solarization of schools, madrasas and tube wells.

Gandapur said that the government also intended to provide solar energy to deserving families of the province besides providing relief to the people of the districts.

He said that KP had been the most affected province due to the situation in the region prevailing for the past several decades, adding that extraordinary measures were needed to economically strengthen this province affected by terrorism.

UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil said that KP was UNICEF's priority province for public welfare programs and it was working in the education, health, drinking water and other social sectors.

He said that UNICEF was the biggest partner of the provincial government in the polio eradication program, adding that it would continue cooperation in these areas in a better way to implement the vision of the provincial government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Education Water From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion

54 seconds ago
 Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

2 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

4 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan