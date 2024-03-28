UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A delegation of UNICEF led by Abdullah Fadil called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Thursday and discussed issues related to public welfare activities with the support of UNICEF in the province.

The two sides agreed to further extend cooperation in the future, said a press release issued here by the CM secretariat. During the meeting, the concerned provincial ministers and administrative secretaries were also present.

On this occasion, the KP CM said that the provincial government valued the support of UNICEF for public welfare and wants more support from UNICEF in some important areas including up-gradation of schools, supply of clean drinking water, sewage, solarization of schools, madrasas and tube wells.

Gandapur said that the government also intended to provide solar energy to deserving families of the province besides providing relief to the people of the districts.

He said that KP had been the most affected province due to the situation in the region prevailing for the past several decades, adding that extraordinary measures were needed to economically strengthen this province affected by terrorism.

UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil said that KP was UNICEF's priority province for public welfare programs and it was working in the education, health, drinking water and other social sectors.

He said that UNICEF was the biggest partner of the provincial government in the polio eradication program, adding that it would continue cooperation in these areas in a better way to implement the vision of the provincial government.