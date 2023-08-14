Universities celebrate Independence Day with national spirit

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic zeal at the public sector universities in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic zeal at the public sector universities in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Monday.

A ceremony was organized at Sindh University in which the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro hoisted the national flag in a solemn moment.

The event commenced with the stirring notes of the national anthem, resonating with the spirit of unity and freedom.

Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, members of the syndicate, deans, faculty members, officers, and employees attended the occasion in large numbers.

A jubilant atmosphere prevailed as the participants came together to mark the momentous day in the nation's history.

A ceremonial cake was also cut by the VC which was followed by the distribution of sweets among the participants, symbolizing the festive nature of the event.

Later, a contingent comprising policemen and the varsity's security guards performed a parade while the school students sang national anthems.

Speaking at the ceremony the VC said Pakistan's hard-won independence was achieved through immense sacrifices.

He urged everyone to cherish and uphold the value of freedom.

"Our devotion to our homeland is the most genuine form of our service," he affirmed.

Kalhoro pointed out that the people of the Indian-held Kashmir and Palestine were still struggling for their independence.

Separately, Sindh Agriculture University in Tandojam, Hyderabad and its affiliated colleges and sub-campus, organized Salam Pakistan rallies.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri along with Deans, professors and other officials hoisted the national flag in front of the administration block at the main campus.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Principals Dr. Sultan Maitlo and Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah, teachers and staff of the colleges hoisted the national flag during separate ceremonies in their institutions.

While addressing the event Dr Marri said Pakistan was a blessing given by Allah, adding that the people should be grateful to the Almighty for that blessing and they should also play their parts for peace, progress, development and prosperity in the country.

He underlined that in view of the current circumstances in the country, all the people should serve the country in an honest and dedicated way while rising above their personal interests.

Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, also organized a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of MUET Dr Taha Hussain Ali later addressed a conference at the varsity's auditorium.

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, also celebrated the day in a similar way.

The VC Dr Ikram Din Ujjan cut Pakistan's Independence Day cake along with the senior academicians and officers of the varsity.