Unknown gunmen kill a youth in Maneri, Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Some unknown persons killed a young man in Bhai Kot Manari, Police control in Swabi confirmed the shoot-out here on Sunday.

According to the police, Wajid Ali filed an FIR at the Swabi Police Station.

He reported that his 26-year-old brother, Umar Ghani, was cutting grass around 10:00 am, when unknown gunmen opened fire on him without any reason. As a result, his brother was killed on the spot.

Wali informed the police that Siraj had been missing for a long time. He searched for him with his nephew Samad, and eventually found Siraj's lifeless body in a field.

The Swabi Police have registered an FIR against the unknown assailant, based on the deceased's brother's report, and an investigation is underway.

APP/sob/ijz/1505