Unknown motorcyclists shot injure TLP local leader

BURWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Unknown armed motorcyclists shot at and injured local leader of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, here on Monday.

According to police sources, Sami Ullah Sial was sitting along with his friend near Gaggu Mandi graveyard morr, when two armed veiled motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire.

Resultantly, he sustained bullet injuries. The attackers managed to escape from the scene. TLP local leader Sami Ullah was shifted to Sahiwal hospital. He was the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labaik for PP 229. The police concerned are investigating the incident.